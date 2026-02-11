Tom Aspinall underwent surgery on both eyes on Tuesday to repair damage from a double eye poke suffered against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in October.

One day after surgery, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion posted photos of his bloodshot eyes on his Instagram story. Aspinall captioned the photo of his bloodshot eyes with this phrase: "One day post surgery."

The surgery, performed by Optegra’s expert team in London, was needed after Aspinall was diagnosed with traumatic bilateral Brown’s syndrome, causing double vision and limited eye movement.

Loading tweet...

Tom Aspinall's Road To Recovery

Tom Aspinall (15-3) has been sidelined indefinitely due to his injury, with a return to the Octagon contingent on medical clearance. In the meantime, UFC CEO Dana White has stated that the heavyweight title clash with Ciryl Gane (13-2) will be rebooked once the British champion has recovered.

Aspinall defended his undisputed heavyweight crown against Gane at UFC 321, but the matchup was ruled a no-contest after “Bon Gamin” poked him twice in the eyes during an exchange.

The referee paused the action to allow Aspinall time to recover, but his vision was too compromised to continue, prompting an official stoppage at the 4:35 mark of the opening round.