After a reported plan to be the main event of the UFC White House card fell through, Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship could still get a big stage.

Per a report from Álvaro Colmenero, a UFC analyst for Eurosport and a Team Topuria insider, there is a growing possibility that the bout between the undisputed and interim 155-pound champions of the UFC may take place at this year's UFC International Fight Week.

This report comes hours after Ariel Helwani reported that a heavyweight title fight -- vacant or interim to be determined -- between Alex Pereira and either Jon Jones or Ciryl Gane could headline the UFC White House card.

Colmenero took to social media to suggest this was part of the reason Topuria vs. Gaethje fell through for that June 14 special event in Washington, D.C.

Loading tweet...

Earlier this week, Colmenero reported (report via Yahoo!) that there have been concerns that Topuria vs. Gaethje might not be selected for the UFC White House card based on the theory that the fight wouldn't be considered "American" enough for such a special occasion.

In a stream with Adin Ross (video courtesy of Red Corner MMA), Topuria seemed to dismiss Colmenero's initial report. Topuria claimed he "hasn't received the call" for a UFC White House card due to the logistical challenges the UFC has of putting on such a complex spectacle of an event.

Loading tweet...

The idea of Pereira competing in the main event of the White House card, however, gained more fuel when the UFC announced that he was vacating the light heavyweight championship. Pereira has entertained the idea of moving up to heavyweight. As mentioned, Pereira's heavyweight debut in a heavyweight title fight could play a role, Colmenero said, as to why Topuria vs. Gaethje might not happen in June.

In addition, Helwani's reporting claimed that there could be a better chance that Conor McGregor's long-awaited UFC return could take place at International Fight Week instead of UFC White House. If Topuria vs. Gaethje headlines International Fight Week, however, it leaves the scheduling of a potential return fight for McGregor in the air once again.