The UFC Vegas 113 weigh-ins concluded with multiple fighters missing weight ahead of Saturday's event. The bantamweight main event between Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira is officially set, though both fighters came in over the championship weight limit.

Bautista weighed 135.5 pounds while Oliveira, known for dramatic weight cuts (see below), hit 136 pounds. Both are within the one-pound allowance for non-title bantamweight bouts.

YouTube video player

The event saw four fighters officially miss weight. Gianni Vazquez weighed 141 pounds for his bantamweight bout against Javid Basharat, six pounds over the 135-pound limit. Muin Gafurov also came in at 141 pounds against Jakub Wiklacz. Both fighters forfeit 25% of their purse to their opponents.

In the women's flyweight division, both Wang Cong (127.5 pounds) and Eduarda Moura (127) missed the 126-pound limit for their bout. The co-main event flyweight matchup between Amir Albazi (125.5) and Kyoji Horiguchi (126) is official, as is the heavyweight clash between Jailton Almeida (241) and Rizvan Kuniev (264).

The event streams on Paramount+ with prelims beginning at 5pm ET and the main card at 8pm ET on Saturday, February 7.