The UFC kicks off its Paramount+ era of Fight Night events this Saturday with UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs. Oliveira (also known as UFC Vegas 113 and UFC Fight Night 266), live from the newly renamed Meta APEX in Las Vegas on February 7, 2026.

High-Stakes Main Event: No. 9-ranked Mario Bautista faces No. 11-ranked Vinicius Oliveira in a five-round bantamweight headliner with Top 10 implications.

No. 9-ranked Mario Bautista faces No. 11-ranked Vinicius Oliveira in a five-round bantamweight headliner with Top 10 implications. Flyweight Title Eliminator: Former multi-promotion champion Kyoji Horiguchi takes on No. 6-ranked Amir Albazi in a pivotal co-main event at 125 pounds.

Former multi-promotion champion Kyoji Horiguchi takes on No. 6-ranked Amir Albazi in a pivotal co-main event at 125 pounds. How to Watch: The full card streams exclusively on Paramount+ starting at 5:00 PM ET.

Paramount+ Debut Card Sets the Tone for 2026

This card marks a new chapter for the UFC as Fight Night events move to Paramount+ after the promotion's long-standing relationship with ESPN. Following two numbered events to open 2026, the promotion returns to the Apex for a well-rounded card headlined by a meaningful bantamweight clash. With multiple ranked fighters in action and divisional stakes on the line across several weight classes, this is an important evening for several contenders looking to establish themselves early in the year.

Full Fight Card

Mario Bautista (16-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC) receives his first UFC main event assignment at a critical juncture in his career. The 32-year-old MMA Lab product had an eight-fight winning streak snapped by Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321 this past October. Before that setback, Bautista had built an impressive resume that included wins over former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo at UFC 307 and former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix at UFC 316.

Bautista is a well-rounded fighter who excels in the clinch and with his grappling, though his methodical style has drawn criticism from fans and UFC President Dana White alike. He has said he is looking to get back on track and has already called for a rematch with Cory Sandhagen if he can earn a convincing victory here.

Vinicius Oliveira (23-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) has looked like a legitimate contender since arriving in the promotion. The 25-year-old Brazilian debuted with a spectacular flying knee knockout on the Contender Series, then went on to compile decision wins over Said Nurmagomedov and Kyler Phillips in 2025 to climb to No. 11 in the rankings. He has won six straight and 12 of his last 13 overall. Aggressive and powerful, "Lok Dog" has the tools to break into the Top 10 with a fifth consecutive UFC victory.

This is a classic matchup of Bautista's calculated pressure and chaining grappling against Oliveira's explosiveness and finishing ability. The five-round format benefits Bautista if he can grind the pace, but Oliveira's youth and momentum make him a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division. With both Sean O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov already logging victories to start the year, neither man can afford a loss if they want to remain in the bantamweight title conversation.

YouTube video player

Co-Main Event – Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Amir Albazi (17-2 MMA) returns to action for the first time since a November 2024 decision loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC Edmonton that snapped his six-fight winning streak. The 32-year-old Iraqi-Swedish fighter has dealt with a series of health issues in recent years, including heart surgery and a neck injury that could have left him paralyzed if untreated. Despite those setbacks, "The Prince" remains No. 6 in the flyweight rankings and believes he has what it takes to contend for the title.

Kyoji Horiguchi (35-5 MMA) made an emphatic statement in his UFC return at UFC Qatar last November, submitting Tagir Ulanbekov with a rear-naked choke to earn a Performance of the Night bonus. The 35-year-old Japanese legend holds championship pedigree across three promotions — a former RIZIN Flyweight and two-time Bantamweight champion and a former Bellator Bantamweight champion. He is currently on a six-fight winning streak and sits at No. 8 in the flyweight rankings.

This fight carries major title implications at 125 pounds. With the flyweight division in flux and contenders like Tatsuro Taira and Manel Kape also in the mix, the winner here could stake a strong claim for a title shot later in the year. The stylistic contrast is compelling: Albazi's wrestling-first approach and improving striking against Horiguchi's speed, angles, and veteran savvy. It should come down to whether Albazi can close the distance and impose his grappling or whether Horiguchi keeps the fight at range.

Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida vs. Rizvan Kuniev

No. 6-ranked Jailton Almeida (22-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC) stepped in on three weeks' notice to replace Ryan Spann for this bout. "Malhadinho" dropped a controversial split decision to Alexander Volkov at UFC 321 in his last outing but remains one of the most dangerous grapplers in the heavyweight division. He has seven finishes in eight UFC wins, six of which came in the first round.

Rizvan Kuniev (12-3-1 MMA) earned his UFC contract through the Contender Series and lost a competitive split decision to Curtis Blaydes in his Octagon debut at UFC Baku. The Russian brings a dangerous striking arsenal and has nothing to lose against a ranked opponent. For Almeida, this is a chance to get back in the win column and remind the division why he was knocking on the door of a title shot just months ago.

Bantamweight: Jean Matsumoto vs. Farid Basharat

Two rising bantamweight prospects collide in what could be one of the most competitive fights on the card. Jean Matsumoto has gone 3-1 in his UFC career and is coming off a solid win, while Farid Basharat has compiled a 3-1 UFC record of his own after graduating from the Contender Series. The winner could push toward the Top 15 by year's end, making this an important stepping stone for both fighters.

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Julius Walker

Dustin Jacoby opens the main card with back-to-back stoppage wins under his belt and is looking to re-enter the light heavyweight rankings. "The Hanyak" was originally scheduled to compete at UFC 325 last weekend but pivoted to this event, cornering teammate Cody Brundage in Sydney before flying to Las Vegas for his own fight. Julius Walker enters his sophomore year on the UFC roster looking for a second consecutive victory.

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, February 7, 2026 — Prelims at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT, Main Card at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

Saturday, February 7, 2026 — Prelims at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT, Main Card at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Venue: Meta APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Meta APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada Streaming: Paramount+ (entire card)

Don't Miss MMA News Coverage

Stay tuned to MMANews.com for live results, fight recaps, and post-event fallout from UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs. Oliveira.