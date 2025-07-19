Paulo Costa Vows To Call Out ‘Coward’ Khamzat Chimaev After UFC 318 – ‘I Want To Hurt Him’

Paulo Costa has no plans to let his heated rivalry with Khamzat Chimaev cool off anytime soon.

The two fighters share a well-documented grudge that dates back years. They were slated to settle their differences at UFC 294 in October 2023, but the matchup was scrapped just under two weeks out when Costa withdrew due to surgery. Despite the cancellation, tensions never eased as the duo continued to take shots at each other through relentless social media exchanges.

Now, after spending over a year on the sidelines, Paulo Costa is set to make his return to the Octagon this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 318, where he’ll take on Roman Kopylov at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. However, “Borrachinha” already has his eyes set on what comes next, with a potential grudge match against Chimaev firmly on his radar.

Paulo Costa Says Khamzat Chimaev Must Pay For DMing His Girlfriend

Speaking to media during UFC 318 fight week, Paulo Costa addressed his ongoing feud with Khamzat Chimaev. The former middleweight title challenger made it clear he’s locked in ahead of his bout with Roman Kopylov, aiming to deliver a statement win before calling out “Borz” to finally settle their long-standing feud inside the Octagon. “Borrachinha” emphasized that he doesn’t care whether the undefeated Russian wins or loses against reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 — the fight between them needs to happen regardless.

The Brazilian powerhouse revealed that his feud with Chimaev has become intensely personal after the “Borz” allegedly sent unsolicited messages to his girlfriend following the cancellation of their scheduled bout.

“I want to fight [Chimaev] very badly,” Paulo Costa said. “I want to hurt him. It doesn’t matter if he won that fight or not. It doesn’t matter. We need to fight. He talk very bad things about me, in my girl’s Instagram DMs, so this is totally personal. I feel angry just to hear his name, so we need to fight. We are young, we’re going to be on line, so I’m going to do my best Saturday… I’m pretty sure I’m going to get the victory and I’m going to call his name, it doesn’t matter whether he wins or not. This fight just will not happen if he retires.”

Costa didn’t hold back, accusing Chimaev of lacking character for sending direct messages to his partner rather than confronting him directly.

“Not the kind of things a real man, confident man would do. Why he message her? Why he didn’t message me instead of her? Coward. He is a coward.”

“Borrachinha” last competed at UFC 302 in June 2024, where he dropped a hard-fought split decision to former champion Sean Strickland. The loss marked another setback in what has been a challenging stretch for Costa, who has now gone just 1-4 in his last five appearances inside the Octagon.