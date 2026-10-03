Another Quick Victory for Anthony Wint At UFC 332

If you turned away for just a little bit, you missed the entirety of Anthony Wint vs. Lucas Armand, as Wint needed less time than he did to earn a UFC contract to score his win at UFC 332.

Wint landed a right hand that seemed to hurt Armand, putting him to the fence. The two swung away, but Wint landed, causing Armand to cover up as he dropped to the ground from the barrage of strikes.

The fight ended in just 23 seconds.