Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Feb 7, 2026 (Paramount+, main card 8PM ET). Bautista is the favorite; Oliveira brings power and finishing ability.
Bautista's last loss came to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321; he's looking to get back on track. Both prefer to strike; Bautista's pace and volume can wear on Oliveira if the fight goes long.
For the full UFC Fight Night Bautista vs Oliveira card and fight previews, see our preview. Here are the betting odds as of Friday, noon (Eastern) courtesy of BetOnline.ag.
Main Card Betting Odds
Main Event: Bautista vs Oliveira
Moneyline: Mario Bautista -140 | Vinicius Oliveira +120
Total rounds 4.5: Over +105 | Under -125
The -140 line suggests a competitive bantamweight main event with Bautista's volume and cardio expected to be the difference-maker over five rounds.
Amir Albazi vs Kyoji Horiguchi
Moneyline: Amir Albazi +288 | Kyoji Horiguchi -353
Total rounds 2.5: Over -245 | Under +203
Former Rizin champion Horiguchi is a massive favorite in his UFC return. The odds favor a decision or late finish given the over/under placement.
Rizvan Kuniev vs Jailton Almeida
Moneyline: Rizvan Kuniev +140 | Jailton Almeida -160
Total rounds 1.5: Over +140 | Under +120
Almeida favored with a low round total suggesting an early finish is expected. Kuniev enters as a live underdog.
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
Moneyline: Marc-Andre Barriault +375 | Michal Oleksiejczuk -500
Total rounds 1.5: Over +148 | Under -168
Oleksiejczuk is heavily favored with the under suggesting a first-round finish is anticipated.
Jean Matsumoto vs Farid Basharat
Moneyline: Jean Matsumoto +270 | Farid Basharat -320
Total rounds 2.5: Over -400 | Under +316
Basharat is a significant favorite with the odds heavily favoring a decision finish.
Julius Walker vs Dustin Jacoby
Moneyline: Julius Walker +142 | Dustin Jacoby -162
Total rounds 2.5: Over +105 | Under -125
Jacoby favored in what projects as a competitive light heavyweight clash.
Featured Prelim Fights
Alex Morono vs Daniil Donchenko
Moneyline: Alex Morono +525 | Daniil Donchenko -700
Total rounds 1.5: Over +110 | Under -130
Nikolay Veretennikov vs Niko Price
Moneyline: Nikolay Veretennikov -300 | Niko Price +250
Total rounds 1.5: Over -190 | Under +165
Ketlen Souza vs Bruna Brasil
Moneyline: Ketlen Souza -148 | Bruna Brasil +128
Total rounds 2.5: Over -350 | Under +280
Stream the full card on Paramount+ — main card 8PM ET, prelims 5PM ET. UFC's move to Paramount+ continues with this Fight Night.