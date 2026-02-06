Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Feb 7, 2026 (Paramount+, main card 8PM ET). Bautista is the favorite; Oliveira brings power and finishing ability.

Bautista's last loss came to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321; he's looking to get back on track. Both prefer to strike; Bautista's pace and volume can wear on Oliveira if the fight goes long.

For the full UFC Fight Night Bautista vs Oliveira card and fight previews, see our preview. Here are the betting odds as of Friday, noon (Eastern) courtesy of BetOnline.ag.

Main Card Betting Odds

Main Event: Bautista vs Oliveira

Moneyline: Mario Bautista -140 | Vinicius Oliveira +120

Total rounds 4.5: Over +105 | Under -125

The -140 line suggests a competitive bantamweight main event with Bautista's volume and cardio expected to be the difference-maker over five rounds.

Amir Albazi vs Kyoji Horiguchi

Moneyline: Amir Albazi +288 | Kyoji Horiguchi -353

Total rounds 2.5: Over -245 | Under +203

Former Rizin champion Horiguchi is a massive favorite in his UFC return. The odds favor a decision or late finish given the over/under placement.

Rizvan Kuniev vs Jailton Almeida

Moneyline: Rizvan Kuniev +140 | Jailton Almeida -160

Total rounds 1.5: Over +140 | Under +120

Almeida favored with a low round total suggesting an early finish is expected. Kuniev enters as a live underdog.

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Moneyline: Marc-Andre Barriault +375 | Michal Oleksiejczuk -500

Total rounds 1.5: Over +148 | Under -168

Oleksiejczuk is heavily favored with the under suggesting a first-round finish is anticipated.

Jean Matsumoto vs Farid Basharat

Moneyline: Jean Matsumoto +270 | Farid Basharat -320

Total rounds 2.5: Over -400 | Under +316

Basharat is a significant favorite with the odds heavily favoring a decision finish.

Julius Walker vs Dustin Jacoby

Moneyline: Julius Walker +142 | Dustin Jacoby -162

Total rounds 2.5: Over +105 | Under -125

Jacoby favored in what projects as a competitive light heavyweight clash.

Featured Prelim Fights

Alex Morono vs Daniil Donchenko

Moneyline: Alex Morono +525 | Daniil Donchenko -700

Total rounds 1.5: Over +110 | Under -130

Nikolay Veretennikov vs Niko Price

Moneyline: Nikolay Veretennikov -300 | Niko Price +250

Total rounds 1.5: Over -190 | Under +165

Ketlen Souza vs Bruna Brasil

Moneyline: Ketlen Souza -148 | Bruna Brasil +128

Total rounds 2.5: Over -350 | Under +280

Stream the full card on Paramount+ — main card 8PM ET, prelims 5PM ET. UFC's move to Paramount+ continues with this Fight Night.