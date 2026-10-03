Damian Pinas Makes Statement With Quick KO At UFC 332

Damian Pinas has made himself known as one of the most dangerous knockout artists already, and he’s still making his way up the middleweight ranks.

Pinas, perhaps one of the most exciting UFC prospects, needed just 75 seconds to put away Andrey Pulyaev during the UFC 332 prelims.

“I feel like I’m one of the best,” Pinas said. “I’m going to be a champion.”

The two opened up slowly, feeling each other out as Pinas landed a couple of leg kicks. Pinas blocked a kick from Pulyaev, landing a counter right hand that did damage.

Pinas then landed two more right hands, including an uppercut that put Pulyaev out cold.

Pinas won a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year, defeating Vitor Costa. He’s now 3-0 in the UFC, after also scoring first-round KOs of Wes Schultz and Cesar Almeida.

Pinas is searching for a ranked opponent for his next fight, even open to the idea of fighting in December at UFC 335.