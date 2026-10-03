Damian Pinas Makes Statement With Quick KO At UFC 332

Affiliate partners, prices and availability on partner sites.
ARMORED MMA: MEDIEVAL CAGE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP
Sioux Falls Arena · Sioux Falls, SD
Cage Series XI @ Rialto Theatre
Rialto Theatre-Tucson · Tucson, AZ
Monster Energy Presents: LFA 243
KAISER PERMANENTE ARENA · Santa Cruz, CA
BKFC Fight Night Bethlehem
The Wind Creek Event Center · Bethlehem, PA
Shamrock FC Mixed Martial Arts
Ameristar Casino and Hotel · Kansas City, MO
Affiliate partners — prices on partner sites.
Men's 500 Level Black Pride Fighting Championship Pullover Hoodie
Zuffa Boxing 03 Autographed Fanatics Authentic 27" x 39" Fight Poster with 16 Signatures
Oleksandr Gvozdyk Zuffa Boxing Autographed Boxing Glove
Marcus Harris Zuffa Boxing 01 Autographed Bout-Worn Hand Wraps
Jamar Talley Zuffa Boxing 02 Autographed Bout-Worn Right Boxing Glove
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