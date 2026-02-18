DAZN, Matchroom Boxing Strike New 5-Year Deal Extension | MMA News

Boxing | DAZN | Matchbox DAZN, Matchroom Boxing Strike New 5-Year Deal Extension February 18, 2026 Feb 18, 2026 • Mike Reichlin DAZN and Matchroom Boxing have officially agreed a new five-year extension to their broadcasting partnership, keeping Matchroom's major events on the DAZN platform into the early 2030s.

The agreement extends what both sides have described as a long-standing relationship that was first formalized in a multi-year global deal back in 2021. That original agreement saw Matchroom move its British output off Sky Sports, positioning DAZN as the global home of Matchroom boxing.

Under the new contract, Matchroom will continue to air more than 30 events per year globally on DAZN, spanning key markets including the United Kingdom and the United States. The deal also includes shoulder programming such as original content, documentaries, and behind-the-scenes coverage built around Matchroom's roster.

Hearn Calls DAZN the Only Partner That Matches Matchroom's Ambitions

Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn framed the extension as validation of DAZN's global reach and production quality, stating that DAZN is the only partner capable of matching Matchroom's ambitions in boxing's biggest markets. Hearn has long been one of boxing's most prominent promoters and has openly discussed Matchroom's positioning in the evolving combat sports landscape.

DAZN's messaging around the renewal emphasized a "non-stop calendar of premium events" that will feature some of boxing's biggest names. High-profile fighters associated with Matchroom who are expected to remain featured on DAZN include Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, and Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, among others, subject to future contracts and retirements.

What the Deal Means for Boxing Fans

The renewal comes at an interesting time for combat sports broadcasting. DAZN has been making significant moves to solidify its position in the boxing space, including its partnership with Turki Alalshikh to eliminate pay-per-view pricing for Riyadh Season events. The Matchroom extension further cements DAZN as one of the premier destinations for live boxing content worldwide.

For fans, the deal ensures that Matchroom's stacked roster and packed event calendar will remain accessible through a single subscription platform for the foreseeable future. With the boxing landscape continuing to shift as new players like Dana White's Zuffa Boxing enter the fray, the DAZN-Matchroom partnership provides a degree of stability in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

