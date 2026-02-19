Nurideen Shabazz ('Deen the Great') has apologized for his recent scuffle with Tiki Ghosn and is now challenging Dana White to book a boxing match between them. The 25-year-old boxer addressed the incident on his KICK stream.

Addressing the incident on his KICK stream, Deen:

I do want to say I apologize on my end...At the end of the day, I feel like he didn’t have to put hands on me...Sometimes you deal with the consequences. I’m just gonna have to eat that.

He then turned his attention to UFC and Zuffa Boxing boss Dana White.

Dana White, his goofy a—, posted on his story. If Dana White’s got a problem, Dana White, bring your fighters to face me then, I’ll beat the f— out of one of them.

During the same livestream, Deen the Great called Rampage Jackson and asked him to set up an exhibition bout, stating,