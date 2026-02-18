Former UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn is going viral after elbowing Kick streamer and Misfits Boxing fighter DeenTheGreat in the face during a house party hosted by Quinton "Rampage" Jackson on Tuesday night.

The clip, which has racked up over 3 million views on X in a number of hours, shows DeenTheGreat (Nurideen Shabazz) provoking Ghosn before the former UFC featherweight delivered a decisive elbow strike that sent the streamer to the ground.

In the footage, DeenTheGreat approaches Ghosn and takes exception to the ex-fighter saying he doesn't know who the streamer is. The exchange quickly deteriorated, with Shabazz telling Ghosn he doesn't like him and threatening to slap him. Ghosn responded by asking if DeenTheGreat was "the guy that got slapped on video" (a reference to an incident less than 24 hours earlier) before delivering the elbow. Ghosn notably didn't even drop his drink during the exchange.

Second Altercation In 24 Hours For DeenTheGreat

The incident at Rampage Jackson's residence was the second physical confrontation for DeenTheGreat in a single day. On February 17, professional powerlifter and bodybuilder Larry Wheels slapped the streamer outside a restaurant after Shabazz reportedly made inappropriate comments toward Wheels' wife during a livestreamed double date that Jackson had also helped organize.

Fighter Reactions

Several prominent MMA figures voiced support for Ghosn's response. Jorge Masvidal replied with clapping emojis and a simple "Well done, Tiki," while former UFC fighter Jason "Mayhem" Miller quipped that he only knows DeenTheGreat "from getting beat up at parties."

DeenTheGreat, who claims a 7-0 professional boxing record and has competed on multiple Misfits Boxing cards, has built a following around provocative IRL content and confrontational streaming. However, the back-to-back incidents have drawn significant criticism online, with the majority of social media replies mocking the streamer for instigating both confrontations.

Ghosn, who competed professionally in MMA from 1998 to 2009 with a 10-8-1 record and fought the likes of Robbie Lawler, Chris Lytle, and Genki Sudo, has been Rampage Jackson's longtime manager and close friend. He also manages a number of high-profile UFC fighters including Mackenzie Dern, Brian Ortega, and Dustin Poirier, and founded the Huntington Beach Ultimate Training Center in 2001.

The incident adds to a growing list of streamer-versus-fighter confrontations that have gone viral in recent years, highlighting the risks of provocation-based content creation when real combat sports professionals are involved.

Whether the attention helps or hurts DeenTheGreat's career remains to be seen, but the streamer's back-to-back public humiliations have made him a trending cautionary tale in the world of influencer culture.