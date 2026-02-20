Rampage Jackson showed love to Deen The Great on his latest Kick stream, gifting the Misfits Boxing star a $20,000 Audemars Piguet watch after one of the roughest weeks of Deen's public life.

"You took four Ls," Jackson jokingly told Deen on the February 19 stream, a nod to a string of viral altercations that had the internet buzzing. Deen was slapped by powerlifter Larry Wheels over an incident involving Wheels' wife, then elbowed in the face by ex-UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn at a house party hosted by Jackson, leaving him the subject of widespread ridicule online.

Ghosn, who compiled a 10-8-1 MMA record from 1998 to 2009 fighting the likes of Robbie Lawler and Genki Sudo, serves as Rampage's longtime manager and also represents Dustin Poirier, Brian Ortega, and Mackenzie Dern.

A resurfaced clip of a failed backflip from Deen's Misfits Boxing debut in 2022 only added fuel to the fire.

Despite the rough stretch, Deen ended the week on a high note. Following his public apology over the Tiki Ghosn scuffle, Jackson used the moment to publicly thank Deen for introducing him to live streaming on Kick, crediting him with giving him a renewed sense of purpose after retiring from MMA.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion, who previously reflected on the mistakes that led to the downfall of his own career, now goes live regularly, offering fans a look at his day-to-day life and routinely drawing thousands of viewers per stream.