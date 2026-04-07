Gable Steveson Headlines RAF 09 Against UFC Heavyweight Veteran, Colby Covington Faces Chris Weidman In Co-Main Event

Real American Freestyle continues to build momentum with another stacked lineup, as RAF 09 promises a mix of elite wrestling pedigree and recognizable MMA names.

Set to take place on May 30 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, the event will be headlined by Gable Steveson's highly anticipated debut.

Gable Steveson Set For RAF Debut Against Alexandr Romanov

The Olympic gold medalist is set to face Alexandr Romanov in his first appearance under the RAF banner. Steveson recently signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion as he continues to balance his transition into mixed martial arts while staying active in wrestling.

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At just 25 years old, Steveson has already generated significant buzz, not only for his decorated amateur background but also for his explosive start in combat sports. He currently holds a 3-0 record in professional MMA and also scored a 15-second knockout win over Billy Swanson at DBX 4 under hybrid rules.

Meanwhile, Romanov brings significant experience into the matchup, holding a professional record of 21-4. During his time in the UFC, he went 7-3 inside the Octagon before parting ways with the promotion in 2024. He is also scheduled to face Rodrigo Nascimento this weekend at PFL Chicago.

"King Kong" is no stranger to the RAF either, having made his promotional debut last October at RAF 2, where he suffered a decision loss to Mason Parris.

Colby Covington vs. Chris Weidman Booked For RAF 09 Co-Main Event

In the co-main event of RAF 09, Colby Covington will square off against former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman in what marks another high-profile matchup on the card.

Covington enters the bout with momentum, having already picked up multiple wins under the RAF banner this year. "Chaos" picked a lopsided win over Dillon Danis at RAF 07 last month.

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Meanwhile, Weidman makes his promotional debut after stepping away from active UFC competition, bringing his own credentials as a former champion and accomplished wrestler.