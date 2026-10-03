Imanol Rodriguez Makes Quick Work of Alden Coria

The sophomore Octagon outing for Imanol Rodriguez went even better than his first, as he needed just over three minutes to put away Alden Coria in the featured prelim of UFC 332.

Rodriguez established control early, working his distance and making full use of his jab. Rodriguez’s punching speed proved to be a key factor in the fight, landing combinations upstairs before doing damage with body shots.

After already knocking Coria down once, Rodriguez did it again with a kick to the body, followed by a series of ground strikes that put an end to the fight.