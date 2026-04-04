Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira Title Fight Rebooked For UFC 328

The UFC flyweight championship matchup between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira, originally scheduled for UFC 327, has been rescheduled for UFC 328.

Hours ago, reports circulated, originally from MMA Fighting, that Van has been forced out of UFC 327 for undisclosed reasons. The UFC had not announced an update on the fight to that point.

During the UFC Vegas 115 broadcast, the promotion confirmed Van's withdrawal from UFC 327; however, they stated the bout would only be delayed by a month. It is now booked for the co-main event of UFC 328.

This will mark Van's first title defense since winning the championship from Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 323.

Taira also competed at UFC 323, earning this title shot by finishing former two-time champion Brandon Moreno.

UFC 327 takes place from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 11. The main event sees Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg to determine the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

UFC 328 takes place on May 9 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The main event will feature Khamzat Chimaev defending the UFC middleweight championship against former champ Sean Strickland.