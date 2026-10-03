Marcus McGhee Crumbles Anthony Romero At UFC 332

The power of Marcus McGhee helped him continue his rise up the ranks, finishing Anthony Romero during the UFC 332 prelims.

Romero took to the center and looked to gain early control with his kicks, but McGhee caught his attention with a jumping knee. Romero, not to be outdone, wobbled McGhee with a left hook, knocking him down.

Back on the feet, McGhee landed a jab that stunned Romero and brought him to the ground, landing some strong ground-and-pound before the fight got back to the feet. McGhee went on to land a left hand that hurt Romero, swarming him with strikes until the ref stepped in with just seconds left in the round.

McGhee is now 12-2 with two straight wins since falling to Petr Yan. He entered this fight off a decision win over John Yannis in June.