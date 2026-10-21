Movsar Evloev's Message For Arman Tsarukyan

Movsar Evloev has a simple message for Arman Tsarukyan. Make 145.

Evloev challenges Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in Saturday’s UFC 333 main event in Abu Dhabi. At media day, he was asked about a possible future fight with Tsarukyan, who has teased a drop to featherweight in the past.

In my whole career, I’ve considered zero potential fights, because it was never up to me. I fought whoever they gave me, and this time nothing will change. They decide everything. I’m just a gladiator, as primitive as that may sound.

If Arman wants to come down to featherweight, like I said, it’s my territory. Whether Arman comes down or someone moves up, I don’t know, it makes no difference who I fight. Make 145 and we’ll fight, if the UFC wants that fight, of course.

Tsarukyan is still hoping for a shot at lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. In the meantime, he wrestles Dillon Danis at RAF 14 on Friday.

Evloev is 20-0, with 10 of those wins in the UFC. He has beaten Lerone Murphy, Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, Diego Lopes and Dan Ige. Not everyone is a fan, though, as Jose Aldo recently called his style boring.

Volkanovski is 18-1 at featherweight, and Ilia Topuria is the only fighter to beat him in the division. Evloev said a win on Saturday wouldn’t settle his place in history.

I think that me taking the belt now won’t make me the best featherweight, because it’ll be the beginning of me becoming one of the best featherweights, and even two title defenses won’t be enough.

But first, I need to settle this question with the belt, and then think about how to become the best featherweight in history.