Nate Diaz can be a man of few words and one of many insults -- and his latest targeted Ilia Topuria.

In a post on social media, Diaz had a few simple words, yet fighting words, to say about the current UFC lightweight champion.

"Topuria's a dumba**," Diaz said on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

The post comes not long after King Green, a fellow UFC veteran, used part of his UFC Mexico post-fight interview to encourage the promotion to re-sign Diaz -- so that he can fight him.

"Hey Dana, bring my boy Nate Diaz back to the UFC and let him retire where he belongs," Green said following his win over Daniel Zellhuber.

Who Could Face Nate Diaz In A Potential UFC Return?

For several months now, ideas about Diaz returning to MMA have been floated, with the talks intensifying over the last couple of weeks.

Specifically, Diaz has teased challenging the winner of the BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, which takes place at UFC 326 next week. He also recently made call-outs of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Mike Perry to face him at the UFC White House card.

McGregor has long advocated to be on the UFC White House card; however, recent reports have implied that such an occurrence would be unlikely. A McGregor vs. Diaz trilogy bout, however, was an early prediction for what could headline the event.

Diaz vs. Poirier was notably scheduled to take place at UFC 230, but the fight ultimately fell through. Perry and Diaz have each had call-outs with one another for a bare-knuckle boxing bout.

Diaz last fought in the UFC at UFC 279, submitting Tony Ferguson. Since then, he's competed in a pair of boxing matches, losing to Jake Paul in 2023 and defeating Jorge Masvidal in 2024.