Old Clip Shows Sean Strickland Stunned By Rampage Jackson’s $7 Million Pay Amid UFC Compensation Feud

Sean Strickland’s growing frustration with UFC fighter pay has taken on a new dimension after a resurfaced clip showed the middleweight champion reacting in disbelief to Quinton “Rampage” Jackson revealing his biggest payday inside the Octagon.

The exchange, recorded during Jackson’s December 2025 appearance on Adin Ross’ livestream, has gained traction on social media as Strickland considers whether his future still lies with the UFC. The champion’s reaction was immediate when Jackson disclosed the figure.

$7 million, Chuck Liddell, that was pay-per-view, though,” Jackson told Strickland, explaining how a lucrative contractual arrangement helped him secure the enormous payout.

Strickland’s immediate reaction said plenty about just how eye-opening that figure was.

“That’s good as f*ck,” the champion responded, appearing almost lost for words as Jackson broke down how the deal came together.

The moment has resurfaced at a particularly relevant time, with Strickland openly questioning the UFC’s approach to fighter compensation and suggesting he could walk away from the sport’s biggest promotion.

Sean Strickland Considers Leaving UFC Over Fighter Pay

Strickland recently declared that he was growing tired of the UFC’s pay structure, pointing to Conor McGregor’s reported $30 million payday for his July 2026 comeback against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

The reigning middleweight champion argued that the promotion was unwilling to pay other fighters a comparable share, despite the risks and physical toll associated with competing in MMA.

Strickland has even considered relinquishing his championship, moving up to light heavyweight to “speed run” through the remainder of his contract, and then pursuing a lucrative boxing match against Jake Paul.

His frustration goes beyond money alone. The 35-year-old has also cited injuries as a reason his heart is no longer fully in MMA, arguing that boxing offers greater financial rewards and is significantly easier.

Strickland regained the middleweight title with a split-decision victory over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 in May. However, his first defense of his second reign remains unscheduled, with compensation reportedly contributing to the breakdown of discussions over a potential matchup with Nassourdine Imavov.