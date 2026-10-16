UFC Middleweight Backs Sean Strickland's Pay Standoff With Explosive Message To Promotion

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Turki Alalshikh Praises Anthony Joshua For ‘Kicking Out’ Jake Paul From Boxing
UFC 332’s Bobby Green Says He’s ‘Homeless’ By Choice Despite Owning 9 Houses
Dana White Claims UFC Is Producing The Fury-Joshua Fight
Paulo Costa Says He Offered To Save UFC 332 And It Was Rejected
Dana White Reveals Status Update On The UFC Heavyweight Champion Amid Rumors And Speculation
I will not fight or sign any contract until I get this figured out
Hopefully we get it figured out soon
Thanks for all your support it helps!
👊