RAF 07 Results: Tsarukyan vs. Poullas 2

RAF 07 results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The main event will feature a middleweight rematch between Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Georgio Poullas - Middleweight Main Event

This will be a rematch from their infamous matchup at RAF 06 one month ago, which saw Tsarukyan win 5-3. Tsarukyan was fouled a number of times by Poullas during the bout, and Tsarukyan responded by shoving Poullas to the ground following the matchup. Officials intervened before the two could come to blows.

Prior to that matchup, Tsarukyan made his RAF debut at RAF 05, defeating Lance Palmer. He most recently competed against Muhammad Mokaev in a grappling matchup, scoring a submission win. Tsarukyan last fought in MMA in November, defeating Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Qatar.

Poullas, a freestyle and folkstyle wrestler who competed at Cleveland State University and Rider University, also made his RAF debut at RAF 05, scoring a technicall fall over Keelon Jimison.

The evening's co-feature bout will feature another bad-blooded rivalry, as, following a recent callout, Colby Covington takes Dillon Danis.

This will mark the RAF debut for Covington, a former NCAA Division-I All-American in wrestling. Covington hasn't competed in combat sports since getting stopped by Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa in December 2024.

Danis will also make his RAF debut tonight. He is a former Pan Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi champion and the current Misfits MMA light heavyweight champion. Danis is 3-0 in MMA and once fought Logan Paul to a DQ loss in boxing.

RAF 07 will also feature four title fights: Kyle Dake defending the cruiserweight title against Parker Keckeisen, Kyle Snyder and Akhmed Tazhudinov competing for the vacant light heavyweight title, Kennedy Blades facing Milana Dudieva for the women's middleweight title, and Wyatt Hendrickson defending the heavyweight title against Trent Hillger.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from RAF 07!

How to Watch RAF 07

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Venue: Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida Streaming: FOX Nation (Exclusive)

FOX Nation (Exclusive) Start Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

RAF 07 Quick Results

Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Georgio Poullas --

Co-Feature: Colby Covington vs. Dillon Danis --

Cruiserweight Championship: Kyle Dake vs. Parker Keckeisen --

Light Heavyweight Championship: Kyle Snyder vs. Akhmed Tazhudinov --

Women's Middleweight Championship: Kennedy Blades vs. Milana Dudieva --

Heavyweight Championship: Wyatt Hendrickson vs. Trent Hillger --

RAF 07 Results & Highlights

Full Card Results (FOX Nation, 8 PM ET)

Featherweight: Conor Beebe vs. Johnni DiJulius

Result:

Light Heavyweight: Pat Downey vs. Trent Hidlay

Result:

Middleweight: Jason Nolf vs. Tajmuraz Salkazanov

Result:

Cruiserweight: Khidir Saipudinov vs. Aeoden Sinclair

Result:

Featherweight: Bo Bassett vs. Vladimer Khinchegashvili

Result:

Heavyweight Championship: Wyatt Hendrickson vs. Trent Hillger

Result:

Women's Middleweight Championship: Kennedy Blades vs. Milana Dudieva

Result:

Light Heavyweight Championship: Kyle Snyder vs. Akhmed Tazhudinov

Result:

Cruiserweight Championship: Kyle Dake vs. Parker Keckeisen

Result:

Cruiserweight: Colby Covington vs. Dillon Danis

Result:

Middleweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Georgio Poullas

Result: