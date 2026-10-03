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Roman Kopylov Pulls Off Stunner with Upset KO of Ateba Gautier

ByThomas AlbanoMixed Martial Arts Journalist

Despite many expecting the power of Ateba Gautier to earn him another victory, Roman Kopylov pulls off a shocker, finishing Gautier in just over three minutes to open the UFC 332 main card.

After some circling, Gautier landed a strong body kick. He soon followed with a couple of damaging left hands, rocking Kopylov at one point.

Kopylov turned the momentum, however, when he landed a counter left to the face, stunning Gautier. Kopylov then worked his punches until he dropped Gautier, raining down some more blows until the referee waved off the bout.

This snapped a 10-fight win streak Gautier was riding and marked his first loss in the UFC.

Kopylov has won back-to-back fights and three of his last five fights. He entered this fight off a win over Marco Tulio at UFC 328 in May.