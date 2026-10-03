Roman Kopylov Pulls Off Stunner with Upset KO of Ateba Gautier

Despite many expecting the power of Ateba Gautier to earn him another victory, Roman Kopylov pulls off a shocker, finishing Gautier in just over three minutes to open the UFC 332 main card.

After some circling, Gautier landed a strong body kick. He soon followed with a couple of damaging left hands, rocking Kopylov at one point.

Kopylov turned the momentum, however, when he landed a counter left to the face, stunning Gautier. Kopylov then worked his punches until he dropped Gautier, raining down some more blows until the referee waved off the bout.

This snapped a 10-fight win streak Gautier was riding and marked his first loss in the UFC.

Kopylov has won back-to-back fights and three of his last five fights. He entered this fight off a win over Marco Tulio at UFC 328 in May.