The Factory X gym is fighting back against reports from MMA journalist and New York-based promoter Harry Mac that an FBI raid took place on its premises.

Mac took to social media during the afternoon of November 6 that FBI agents made their way to Factory X, the Marc Montoya-led gym based in Englewood, Colorado.

Mac claimed that interviews with members of Factory X were conducted and phones were confiscated; however, no arrests were made.

Factory X quickly dismissed claims on social media, quoting Mac's report and claiming innocence, stating Mac's report was inaccurate.

"This is 100 percent false," the post stated. "However, the FBI is welcome to stop in anytime. We have absolutely nothing to hide."

Report Of FBI Agents At Factory X, Gym Disputes Claim

Factory X posted a longer statement on their official Instagram account in response to the allegation from Mac.

"There is a false report circulating that Factory X has been raided by the FBI following the events of last weekend's UFC event. This is not true," the statement read. "The allegations that our gym had or has any sort of involvement in fight-fixing last weekend - or ever - is both devastating and heartbreaking. This is a family-owned gym that has been in good standing in our community for over 15 years.

"We unequivocally stand by our innocence and at this point would welcome a visit from the FBI as we have absolutely nothing to hide. We understand and accept it is human nature to form opinions from the outside looking in given the available information. We have no doubt the truth will prevail, justice will be served and our good name will be restored. Until then, we welcome your prayers for our strength and peace."

The MMA world has been engulfed in a betting scandal since a controversial fight last weekend at UFC Vegas 110. Isaac Dulgarian entered his fight with Yadier Del Valle as a massive favorite; however, his line shrunk by nearly 100 as bets on a first-round finish by Del Valle began to increase in a quick span hours before the fight. Del Valle ended up submitting Dulgarian in the first.

Dulgarian was released by the UFC about 24 hours after the fight. Montoya would later tell Ariel Helwani that Dulgarian is no longer a part of the team.

Mac alleges that the FBI is investigating over 100 UFC fights that have been flagged for unusual betting activity. He would later follow up that the UFC Vegas 110 main event between Steve Garcia and David Onama, as well as the Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza fight that took place at the event, are also being investigated.

Ariel Helwani was unable to confirm Mac's report completely; however, he did note that this "was not an isolated incident." And since then, a few fighters have come forward about being approached about potentially taking dives.

UFC President and CEO Dana White refuted Mac's claims and said the promotion worked with the FBI quickly after previously questioning Dulgarian and his lawyer -- and then seeing the fight played out as it did.

Mac has also alleged that fights refereed by Jason Herzog are being audited; however, Herzog is disputing this as well.