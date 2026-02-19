Turki Alalshikh has given the world its first look at the official Zuffa Boxing championship belt, sharing a photo on X of himself holding the diamond-encrusted strap alongside UFC CEO Dana White and WWE/TKO president Nick Khan during a meeting in Las Vegas.

Alalshikh called it "the first Zuffa Boxing belt – made with beautiful diamonds" and described the reveal as "a huge start for Zuffa," adding that only the very best fighters will be "lucky enough to win this belt."

The messaging underscores Zuffa's ambition to make its titles feel exclusive in a crowded championship landscape that currently features four major sanctioning bodies White has refused to work with.

https://x.com/turki_alalshikh/status/2024339683010842724?s=46

Fan Reaction Has Been Harsh

The belt features "Zuffa Boxing Champion" branding and is positioned as the promotion's own world title line, separate from the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO. Early fan reaction online has been overwhelmingly negative, with many critics blasting the design and some calling it one of the ugliest belts in boxing history. Alalshikh reportedly limited replies on the original post amid the backlash.

The criticism hasn't slowed Zuffa's push forward. The promotion has already confirmed a streamlined championship system featuring just eight traditional weight classes — heavyweight (200+ lbs), cruiserweight (200 lbs), light heavyweight (175 lbs), middleweight (160 lbs), welterweight (147 lbs), lightweight (135 lbs), featherweight (126 lbs), and bantamweight (118 lbs). The back-to-basics approach eliminates all modern "super" divisions and lighter weight classes, with one champion planned per division.

First Zuffa Champion To Be Crowned March 8

The first fighter to hold the new belt will be determined at Zuffa Boxing 04 on March 8 from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Dana White has confirmed that Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton will headline the card with the inaugural Zuffa Boxing World Cruiserweight Championship on the line.

Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) is the reigning IBF and Ring cruiserweight champion, though those belts will not be at stake in the Glanton fight. The undefeated Australian signed with Zuffa Boxing last month and will be making his U.S. debut. Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) is ranked No. 10 in The Ring's cruiserweight rankings.

Zuffa Boxing 04 streams on Paramount+ as part of the promotion's five-year broadcast deal that guarantees 12 cards in 2026.