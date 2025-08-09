VIDEO: Uros Medic Comes Back From Getting Dropped To Land Nasty One-Minute KO Of Gilbert Urbina At UFC Vegas 109

Uros Medic was able to keep his 100-percent finish rate in tact in grand style during the UFC Vegas 109 prelims, nearly getting stopped by Gilbert Urbina before turning things around with his own finish.

Urbina dropped Medic with a right hand in mere seconds, though Medic got up and circled along the outside. Medic seemed to get confident and followed Medic around, trying to stay in front of him.

As Urbina went into attack, however, Medic landed a left hand and a strong knee to the head before dropping Urbina out cold with a nasty left hand.

Medic, who scored a contract following an appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series five years ago, has now won two of three and four of his last six.

Urbina has now lost three of his last four since arriving to the UFC from his appearance on season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2021.