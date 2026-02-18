Steveson enters at 2-0 after finishing Braden Peterson in 98 seconds at his MMA debut last September. He's been on an accelerated path toward a UFC deal, with the promotion reportedly in regular contact ahead of a potential signing. Lezama brings a 11-3 record and considerably more cage experience to the matchup.
The event streams live and free on the official Mexico Fight League YouTube channel. Prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the main card kicking off around 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
Main Card (YouTube – approx. 10 p.m. ET)
Prelims (YouTube – approx. 8 p.m. ET)
MFL 3 is available as a free worldwide live stream on the official Mexico Fight League YouTube channel. No subscription or pay-per-view purchase is required.
Start times for MFL 3 (Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026):
A dominant showing for Steveson on Thursday would likely accelerate his push to land a UFC deal, something he's been calling for publicly ahead of this fight.
