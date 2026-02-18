MFL 3: Gable Steveson vs. Hugo Lezama Free Live Stream | MMA News

MMA | Gable Steveson | Mexico Fight League MFL 3: Gable Steveson vs. Hugo Lezama Free Live Stream February 18, 2026 Feb 18, 2026 • Mike Reichlin Mexico Fight League 3 (MFL 3) takes place Thursday, February 19, 2026, from the Showcenter Complex in , headlined by Olympic gold medalist and former WWE star making his third professional MMA appearance against veteran heavyweight .

MMA | Gable Steveson | Mexico Fight League MFL 3: Gable Steveson vs. Hugo Lezama Free Live Stream February 18, 2026 Feb 18, 2026 • Mike Reichlin Mexico Fight League 3 (MFL 3) takes place Thursday, February 19, 2026, from the Showcenter Complex in , headlined by Olympic gold medalist and former WWE star making his third professional MMA appearance against veteran heavyweight .

Monterrey, Mexico

Hugo Lezama

Steveson enters at 2-0 after finishing Braden Peterson in 98 seconds at his MMA debut last September. He's been on an accelerated path toward a UFC deal, with the promotion reportedly in regular contact ahead of a potential signing. Lezama brings a 11-3 record and considerably more cage experience to the matchup.

The event streams live and free on the official Mexico Fight League YouTube channel. Prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the main card kicking off around 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

MFL 3 Full Fight Card

Main Card (YouTube – approx. 10 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight – Main Event: Gable Steveson (2-0) vs. Hugo Lezama (11-3)

Gable Steveson (2-0) vs. Hugo Lezama (11-3) Welterweight – Co-Main: Irving "Mustang" Cardona (4-4) vs. "Smooth" Edgar Escarrega (12-4-1)

Irving "Mustang" Cardona (4-4) vs. "Smooth" Edgar Escarrega (12-4-1) Bantamweight: Luis Solorzano (10-7) vs. Alexandro Bravo (5-3)

Luis Solorzano (10-7) vs. Alexandro Bravo (5-3) Bantamweight: Ricardo Hurtado (2-3) vs. Matias Molero (4-2)

Ricardo Hurtado (2-3) vs. Matias Molero (4-2) Lightweight: Gael Resendiz (1-1) vs. Emanuel Arzola (1-0)

Prelims (YouTube – approx. 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Kevin Javier Villareal (3-0) vs. Kevin Arreola (3-3)

Kevin Javier Villareal (3-0) vs. Kevin Arreola (3-3) Flyweight: Roberto Morales Gonzalez (0-0) vs. Kevin Rodriguez (0-0)

Roberto Morales Gonzalez (0-0) vs. Kevin Rodriguez (0-0) Bantamweight: Abraham Nava (7-5) vs. Omar Diaz (2-2)

Abraham Nava (7-5) vs. Omar Diaz (2-2) Heavyweight: Hector "Negroe" Garcia (1-1) vs. Renzo Aldave (0-0)

Hector "Negroe" Garcia (1-1) vs. Renzo Aldave (0-0) Catchweight: Carolina Rojas (0-0) vs. Diana Serrano (0-0)

How to Watch MFL 3

MFL 3 is available as a free worldwide live stream on the official Mexico Fight League YouTube channel. No subscription or pay-per-view purchase is required.

Start times for MFL 3 (Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026):

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Feb. 20)

8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Feb. 20) Main Card: 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT (Feb. 20)

A dominant showing for Steveson on Thursday would likely accelerate his push to land a UFC deal, something he's been calling for publicly ahead of this fight.

