Gable Steveson isn't waiting for a UFC contract to start calling out the biggest names in the heavyweight division. In an interview with Submission Radio ahead of his third professional MMA fight on February 19 at MFL 3 in Mexico, the Olympic gold medalist made it clear he believes he already belongs with the division's elite.

Those three big names — Pereira, Aspinall, Gane — I can compete with most definitely. Especially right now," Steveson told host Denis Shkuratov. "But if you keep giving me time, the gap will keep coming in — with the youthfulness that I have, with those guys being a little older. Tom is a little older, but Pereira — really older. Gane — really older. As time goes on, you don't get any faster.

It's a bold claim from a fighter who is just 2-0 as a professional, but Steveson has never lacked confidence. The two-time NCAA Division I National Champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist has been on an accelerated path toward the UFC since making his MMA debut at LFA 217 in September, where he finished Braden Peterson in 98 seconds.

Steveson Embraces the "Savior" Label

The heavyweight division has been in a state of uncertainty, with Jon Jones flirting with retirement and the top contenders jockeying for position. Many fans and media members have started attaching the "savior" label to Steveson, and while he deflects the title, he doesn't shy away from the expectations that come with it.

It's a one of a kind thing when a lot of people put your name as the savior. But I'm young. I'm hungry. I'm ready to work, and I work hard every single day to make that possible," Steveson said. "The next version of Gable you'll see is even better than the one you saw last time.

When asked about the pressure of being called a future UFC champion before even fighting in the promotion, Steveson pointed to his track record of performing under the brightest spotlights.

That pressure has been put on Steveson and I feel like I've directed all the things you could possibly say about: can he do it or can he not? I feel like I've proved everyone wrong every single time," he said. "Pressure makes diamonds, and the diamond in the rough is found now. It's just me.

White House Card and Getting Paid

Steveson also made his pitch for the UFC's rumored White House card, an event he's been vocal about wanting to be part of for months.

It would be an honor to be on the White House card. I would love to be the face of it — Olympic champion from USA coming to support the American company, the UFC, and kind of grow myself in that area," Steveson said. "But if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, the world keeps going on. Whether I'm on the White House card or the next card or the one before that, people will watch.

As for navigating the attention that comes with his rapid rise, Steveson offered a motto that captures his approach: "If they're going to love you one day, they're going to hate you the next day — just make sure you get paid both times."

Steveson faces Hugo Lezama, a 14-fight veteran, on Thursday at MFL 3 in Mexico. A dominant performance could be the final step before the UFC call he's been working toward.