The MMA world erupted on Tuesday after Most Valuable Promotions officially announced Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano for May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The five-round featherweight superfight will headline Netflix's first-ever live MMA event and marks Rousey's first MMA bout since December 2016 and Carano's first since August 2009.

Fighters, promoters, and combat sports personalities flooded social media with reactions ranging from excitement to disbelief. Here's how the MMA community responded.

Jake Paul Credits Rousey as Inspiration

MVP co-founder Jake Paul, whose promotion is staging the event, called the moment "surreal" on X. Paul wrote that he started taking judo because of Rousey and expressed excitement about bringing MMA to Netflix alongside both women's MMA legends.

Loading tweet...

Conor McGregor Intrigued

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor reacted with a shocked emoji on Instagram, signaling his interest in the matchup. McGregor, who headlined a record-breaking Netflix boxing card with MVP in 2024, is no stranger to the spectacle-driven events the promotion has built its brand around.

Cris Cyborg Takes Shots

The reaction with the most bite came from Cris Cyborg, who has long called for a fight with Rousey. Cyborg didn't hold back, writing on X that Rousey spent years ducking her at 145 pounds when both were in their primes. She also took a shot at the legitimacy of the matchup, sarcastically referencing CTE concerns.

Loading tweet...

The Cyborg-Rousey rivalry is one of the biggest "what if" fights in MMA history. Cyborg defeated Carano for the inaugural Strikeforce women's 145-pound title in 2009 and has maintained that Rousey avoided her throughout her UFC career.

Fighters Celebrate Historical Significance

Former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson expressed intrigue, posting that he couldn't believe the matchup was actually happening.

Loading tweet...

Pearl Gonzalez offered a more reflective take, calling it a landmark moment for women's combat sports and crediting Carano as the woman who opened doors, Rousey as the one who kicked them down, and Amanda Nunes as the one who helped cement the foundation.

Loading tweet...

Yana Santos called Carano her "dream fight," while Invicta FC, the all-women's MMA promotion that helped develop many of today's top female fighters, simply reacted with "WOW." Boxing champion Claressa Shields also expressed shock at the announcement.

On the WWE side, former rivals Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Bella all posted supportive reactions to Rousey's long-teased return to competition.

What's Next

A kickoff press conference is scheduled for March 5 at Intuit Dome. Additional fights for the card will be announced at a later date. Rousey has already opened as a heavy -450 favorite, with Carano listed as a +350 underdog. The bout will be contested at 145 pounds under the Unified Rules of MMA inside a hexagon cage.