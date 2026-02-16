UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez takes place this Saturday, February 21, 2026 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The card streams live on Paramount+ and features a middleweight main event with massive title implications, as former champion Sean Strickland takes on the surging Anthony "Fluffy" Hernandez in a five-round headliner.

A Pivotal Night for UFC's Middleweight Division

The middleweight division has undergone a rapid changing of the guard over the past two years. Khamzat Chimaev captured the title with a dominant decision over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in August 2025, and the undefeated champion has indicated he plans to defend only once more at 185 pounds before pursuing a second belt at light heavyweight. That timeline makes Saturday's main event feel like a true title eliminator, with the winner likely next in line for Chimaev.

This card also marks the UFC's tenth visit to Houston and its first since UFC 271 in February 2022, when Israel Adesanya defended his middleweight title against Robert Whittaker in front of nearly 18,000 fans.

UFC Houston: Strickland vs Hernandez - February 21st | Fight Promo

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, February 21, 2026 — Prelims at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT, Main Card at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Toyota Center, Houston, Texas Streaming: Paramount+ (entire card)

Full Fight Card

Match Weight Class Main Card (8:00 PM ET – Paramount+) Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez Middleweight (Main Event – 5 rounds) Geoff Neal vs. Uroš Medić Welterweight Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa Featherweight Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija Heavyweight Jacobe Smith vs. Seokhyeon Ko Welterweight Zach Reese vs. Michel Pereira Middleweight Preliminary Card (5:00 PM ET – Paramount+) Chidi Njokuani vs. Carlos Leal Welterweight Ode Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris Flyweight Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule Flyweight Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards Women's Bantamweight Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Punahele Soriano Welterweight Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Phil Rowe Welterweight Yadier del Valle vs. Jordan Leavitt Featherweight Carli Judice vs. Juliana Miller Women's Flyweight

Fight Previews

Middleweight Main Event: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez

This is the fight the middleweight division has been building toward. Sean Strickland (29-7) hasn't competed since losing to Dricus du Plessis in their title rematch at UFC 312 in February 2025. A suspension stemming from a physical altercation at a Tuff-N-Uff event last summer further delayed his return, but the former middleweight champion completed anger management and has been cleared to compete. At 34, the outspoken Californian insists he's the only fighter at 185 pounds capable of dethroning Chimaev.

Standing across from him will be one of the most dangerous contenders in the division. Anthony "Fluffy" Hernandez (15-2) owns an eight-fight win streak and holds the distinction of having the longest active winning streak in UFC middleweight history without receiving a title shot. Over that run, Hernandez has brutalized Michel Pereira, broken Chris Weidman's UFC middleweight takedown record against Brendan Allen, and submitted Roman Dolidze for a Performance of the Night bonus. An injury forced him to withdraw from a scheduled title eliminator against Reinier de Ridder last October, but Hernandez is healthy and hungry.

The stylistic matchup is fascinating. Strickland thrives standing behind his jab and forward pressure, while Hernandez's relentless wrestling and grinding pace have overwhelmed everyone in his path. Former champion Dricus du Plessis predicted the fight will go the distance, noting that Strickland's ability to get back to his feet after takedowns could neutralize Hernandez's grappling. Hernandez is the significant betting favorite at nearly 3-to-1, but Strickland's experience against elite competition — including wins over Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa — makes him a live underdog. The stakes are enormous: a win likely earns a shot at Chimaev's title.

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Geoff Neal vs. Uroš Medić

Houston native Geoff Neal (16-7) returns to his home city under emotional circumstances. In a candid recent interview, "Handz of Steel" revealed he has been privately battling drug and alcohol addiction for five years, dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic. The No. 12-ranked welterweight says he's now sober and clear-headed for the first time in years, crediting his wife and a disciplined recovery program for the turnaround.

Uroš Medić (12-3) is one of the most explosive finishers at 170 pounds. The Serbian striker has delivered back-to-back first-round knockouts and holds the rare distinction of having every single one of his UFC fights end in a stoppage. With eight career knockouts and seven first-round finishes, this matchup screams fireworks.

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa

Veteran Dan Ige (19-10) continues to stay active against dangerous opposition. The Hawaiian featherweight has been a mainstay in the UFC's 145-pound division for years and will look to use his experience edge against Melquizael Costa (25-7), a Brazilian finisher who adds international intrigue to the main card.

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija

Serghei Spivac (17-6) takes on 2022 PFL Heavyweight Tournament winner Ante Delija (26-7) in a battle of big men with grappling pedigrees. This bout was originally scheduled for UFC 325 before being moved to the Houston card. Spivac is the more established UFC heavyweight, while the Croatian Delija looks to make a statement in his ongoing Octagon career.

Welterweight: Jacobe Smith vs. Seokhyeon Ko

Keep an eye on Jacobe Smith (11-0). The undefeated welterweight prospect is a two-time NJCAA wrestling champion and Oklahoma State All-American who has finished every opponent since entering the UFC, including a first-round knockout of Preston Parsons and a submission of veteran Niko Price. He faces Seokhyeon Ko (7-0), who is also unbeaten. Something has to give in this clash of rising 170-pounders.

Middleweight: Zach Reese vs. Michel Pereira

Zach Reese and Michel Pereira round out the main card with a middleweight bout that should deliver action. Pereira is always one of the most entertaining fighters on any card he appears on, while Reese looks to continue climbing the 185-pound ranks.

Stay tuned to MMANews.com for live results, fight recaps, and post-event analysis from UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez.