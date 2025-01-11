‘Horrible Stoppage’ – Fans React As Roman Kopylov Head Kicks Chris Curtis For Controversial Buzzer-Beater At UFC Vegas 101

The first major fight controversy of 2025 has taken place at UFC Vegas 101 — the promotion’s first card of the year. And, of course, it had to involve Chris Curtis.

In a jaw-dropping finish, “Action Man” was stopped by Roman Kopylov with just one second remaining in the contest.

Both athletes brought fire in their striking during the first round. The Russian seemed to have the upper hand, but Curtis appeared to be gaining momentum as time went on.

That stretched into the second, as the American continued his production, having landed over 100 significant strikes on his foe within the fight’s first 10 minutes.

Kopylov was not deterred and had his own surge of momentum in the third round. But just as everything seemed to be wrapped up with the judges to present the scores, the Russian landed a head kick that badly rocked Curtis.

Referee Marc Smith, with just one second remaining in the bout, stepped in and waved off the fight, giving Kopylov a victory via finish.

ROMAN KOPYLOV GETS THE TKO WITH ONE SECOND LEFT IN THE FIGHT 😳 #UFCVegas101 pic.twitter.com/fKwq3wRfPM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 12, 2025

Horrible stoppage but Curtis was down 2-1, didn’t change the outcome — Lhile Dhonkheh (@LhileDhonkheh) January 12, 2025

The ref’s job is to protect the fighter. Chris Curtis’ opponent was literally walking away from him with 1 second left.



That’s a horrible stoppage. — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) January 12, 2025

That was a really weird ending. Curtis was definitely hurt bad but Kopylov walked off without the fight ending. I guess Mark Smith thought Chris couldn't defend himself, but there was nothing to defend against. https://t.co/H3t6LHgnIH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 12, 2025

Chris Curtis when he catches Mark Smith in the back pic.twitter.com/tvdQXR3w6b — DropZone (@DropZone211) January 12, 2025

Cry baby Chris Curtis gets stopped in the 3rd round by Roman Kopylov. Chris is as sensitive as a nipple on a cold crisp morning… #UFCVegas101



pic.twitter.com/0U9L30OSmO — JG (@JakeGerberMMA) January 12, 2025

Hahaha Chris Curtis is gonna cry about that stoppage for a year straight — Homelander MMA (@HomelanderMMA) January 12, 2025

He literally stopped it as he was getting back to his feet with one second to go LMAOO. We are gonna hear Chris Curtis rant about this for the rest of eternity 😭



pic.twitter.com/pXdxDcCkzR — Elonov 🇦🇺 (@ElonovMMA) January 12, 2025

Pathetic stoppage by the ref. Chris Curtis was not knocked out by any means #UFCVegas101 — Brian Sporman (@BrianSporman) January 12, 2025

Kopylov all class in victory but regardless of what you think of the stoppage, there’s no denying that Chris Curtis has the worst luck with fouls. 2 uncalled ones that coincidentally coincide with a momentum change for the winner… oof. #UFCVegas101 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) January 12, 2025

Kopylov has now won back-to-back fights and six of his last seven.

Curtis, meanwhile, has won just one of his last five fights.